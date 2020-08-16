Cameron County to host census barbecue event

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — According to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Cameron County will be hosting a census barbecue event.

The event is being held to encourage the completion of the 2020 census questionnaire.

Free barbecue will be provided for anyone who completes the 2020 census questionnaire. You will be able to complete the census on site or you can show proof of completion to receive barbecue.

Two plates of barbecue will be provided per household.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Thursday August 20

Port Isabel High school located at 18001 TX-100

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday August 21

San Benito Boys & Girls Club located at 410 N. Stookey Road.

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle, the census and barbecue will be brought to your vehicle. Face coverings will be required.