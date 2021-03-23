COVID INFO COVID INFO

Cameron County to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron county officials announced they will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, March 25.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the Los Fresnos Fire Department. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to individuals within Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C priority groups.

A limited number if vouchers will be available for pick-up starting Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. or Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at the Cameron County Commissioner Precinct Warehouses below:

Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

  • Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse: 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville. 956-574-8175

Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m.

  • Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse. 2050 S . Browne Ave, Brownsville.
  • Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse. 26945 FM 510, San Benito.
  • Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse. 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria

For the vaccination clinic to be held on Thursday, March 25, all individuals are asked to please arrive at the indicted time in your color distinguished voucher, remain in your vehicle upon arrival, and complete the consent and registration forms provided at the precinct warehouse ahead of time.

Cameron County Public Health in partnership with area school districts in Cameron County will administer the vaccines.

Cameron County Public Health continues to work with area municipalities, medical providers, and pharmacies throughout the County and this week allocated a limited number of a first-dose Moderna vaccines to the cities of Los Fresnos and Santa Maria, and second-dose allocation to the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Port Isabel, Primera, and San Rosa.

All individuals are asked to please contact or visit the website of the municipalities listed above for vaccine registration and information or contact your primary health care doctor’s office or pharmacy for vaccine availability and further information.

