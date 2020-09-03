Cameron County Sheriff’s office conducts internal investigation

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal investigation after a video from the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center was leaked to social media.

The video shows an inmate being maced by a jailer and was published by a Facebook group by the name of “Justice RGV”. The department states that the video’s release is a felony crime of breach of computer security.

“The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5000 that leads to the identity of the employee that unlawfully obtained the video and leaked the video without the effective consent of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.” said the the department in a statement.

The department is also offering another reward of up to $5,000 that leads to the identity of the author of Justice RGV.

The department says they are seeking the author’s name, address and telephone number.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.