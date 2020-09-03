Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Cameron County Sheriff’s office conducts internal investigation

News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal investigation after a video from the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center was leaked to social media.

The video shows an inmate being maced by a jailer and was published by a Facebook group by the name of “Justice RGV”. The department states that the video’s release is a felony crime of breach of computer security.

“The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5000 that leads to the identity of the employee that unlawfully obtained the video and leaked the video without the effective consent of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.” said the the department in a statement.

The department is also offering another reward of up to $5,000 that leads to the identity of the author of Justice RGV.

 The department says they are seeking the author’s name, address and telephone number.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday