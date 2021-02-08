Cameron County Sheriff shares plan in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is implementing new tactics aiming to ensure the safety of everyone in the jail system.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said it is not just law enforcement they have to take care of, it is also inmates.

“Attorneys want to come in and speak to the clients, the public wants to speak to family members, bondsmen want to come in and want to leave off their documents so that individuals can be bonded out. So we have to make sure we limit the person, person-to-person contact so that we could stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Garza.

He said all jailers have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) but they want to take the extra step to make sure everyone is safe while working 12-hour shifts.

Garza hopes that limiting the number of people coming into the facilities to employees and those held there will reduce any chances of a COVID-19 outbreak.

In order to keep inmates in their pods, the sheriff said using devices could help better serve inmates and visitors stay connected.

“Looking for technology that allows us to have the attorney speak to the inmates via Zoom. We’re going to get more TVs and more cameras so that we can have more sessions of court via Zoom but not move the inmates from their pods,” said Sheriff Garza.

This would create a more efficient way for the courts to have regular hearings and justice to be served not only for the victims but for the inmates.

Sheriff Garza says they have not had a COVID-19 outbreak at jails in Cameron County since he took office in January, adding they report every COVID-19 instance to the Tax Commission on Jail Standard.