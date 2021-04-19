COVID INFO COVID INFO

Cameron County reopens beaches, after closing due to high tides

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Via: KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro)

Cameron County, Texas (KVEO)—On Monday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the reopening of three county beach access areas.

Austin shooting suspect arrested, wanted for killing 3 people

The beaches were temporarily closed over the weekend due to high tides. 

Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 5, and County Beach Access No. 6 are open effective 9 a.m. Monday. 

Honduran woman in CBP custody dies at McAllen hospital

The county asks the public to be cautious when visiting the beach and heed the advice of local lifeguards.

Suspect arrested after shots fired, man run over by vehicle in Cameron Park

“We continue to ask that all individuals be cautions when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards as well as the Flag Advisory System signage at all times.” said the judge in a written statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday