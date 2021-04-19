Cameron County reopens beaches, after closing due to high tides

Cameron County, Texas (KVEO)—On Monday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced the reopening of three county beach access areas.

The beaches were temporarily closed over the weekend due to high tides.

Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 5, and County Beach Access No. 6 are open effective 9 a.m. Monday.

The county asks the public to be cautious when visiting the beach and heed the advice of local lifeguards.

“We continue to ask that all individuals be cautions when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards as well as the Flag Advisory System signage at all times.” said the judge in a written statement.