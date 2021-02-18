Cameron County Judge signs disaster declaration due to weather conditions

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced Thursday, he has signed a declaration of disaster in preparation and response to the severity of the winter weather conditions.

The declaration was issued after Governor Greg Abbott declared the entire State a disaster area on February 12, 2021.

“We are working diligently across all levels of communication to ensure that our pleas for additional power and resources are heard along with area power companies and water supply corporations to monitor daily outages,” said Trevino in a written statement. “Area power companies are working around the clock to ensure homes have power, and some power companies have suspended rotating outages as per the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT.)

As ERCOT lifts the controlled outage directive, AEP Texas, BPUB, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative, and other utility companies will restore service to customers and complete any needed repairs. In the meantime, customers can help ensure a smooth restoration of power by taking the following steps: