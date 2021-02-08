Cameron County judge says he’s looking at community advice for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr confirmed to KVEO he has reviewed submissions from viewers on how to improve the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Last month, CBS4 evening anchor Chris Jacobs interviewed both Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez and Trevino during a live stream.

During the stream, some viewers expressed their concerns with the vaccine distribution rollout.

Some applauded Trevino’s leadership, while others public criticized the short notice announcements and long lines.

A notable moment from the Livestream is when Judge Trevino Jr. said, “if someone could tell us a better way to do it, by all means, we’re all ears.”

Viewers offered their suggestions via comment, email, and phone calls. Those suggestions were submitted to Trevino for a follow-up interview to discuss.

At a press conference, he said he had received the suggestions and reviewed some of the community’s input.

CBS4’s Derick Garcia spoke with Dagoberto and Celine Garza. The couple watched the live stream and called it upsetting and concerning.

Celine had suggested implementing similar plans such as sandbag distribution by verifying a person’s regional qualification via zip code and precinct.

“We need everyone’s help and cooperation and assistance. because if they do not follow what they’re asking them it makes the clinic less efficient than we want it to be.” said Trevino during the live stream, “We don’t know from week to week. how much we’re going to get.”

According to Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo date, Cameron County has vaccinated 21,500 people.

Watch the live interview here: