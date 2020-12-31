Cameron County issues curfew, gathering limitations

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—On Thursday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced he signed an Emergency Order that includes a curfew and limits gatherings.

Trevino said the order was issued as an emergency management measure following the county’s current hospital capacity, lack of health care staffing and increase of COVID-19 cases.

The order will be effective starting Friday Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. and will continue until Friday, January 15 at 12 a.m., unless extended, modified or terminated early.

No person younger than 17 may be outside of their residence between 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent ot guardian.

The order also says that no person may be outside of their residence between the hours of 12 a.m. through 5 a.m., unless seeking emergency assistance or engaged in essential travel.

Trevino mentions that all bars must close at 11 p.m. following Governor Abbott’s orders.

The order also includes that all people 10 years or older shall wear a face mask in a public place.

All gatherings of more than 10 people that are not members of a single family are prohibited, unless authorized by the Mayor of a city or County judge.

People who do not comply with the order, can face a fine.