Cameron County closes county beach areas in anticipation of inclement weather

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Several beach access areas will be closed until further notice due to anticipated weather conditions on the gulf coast.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño announced that beginning Thursday, county beaches will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

According to a release, the closure is in effect for the safety and well-being of the public in light of precautionary weather conditions and high tides.

The following areas will be closed until further notice:

  • Boca Chica Beach
  • Cameron County Access No. 3
  • Cameron County Access No. 4
  • Cameron County Access No. 5
  • Cameron County Access No. 6

However, Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open to the public.

