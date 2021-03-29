Cameron Co. Sheriff: SWAT team looking for man accused of pointing weapon towards family

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are looking for a man accused of swinging a weapon and pointing it toward family members.
Trump says he will visit to Southern Border likely in the “next couple of weeks.”
According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies responded to a family disturbance in the city of Harlingen Sunday night.
Garza said family members told deputies, a 19-year-old man was pointing a weapon towards family members.
Elon Musk: Starship SN11 launch plans postponed to Tuesday
Sheriff SWAT was called to the location to search for the suspect.
This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.