Cameron Co. Sheriff: SWAT team looking for man accused of pointing weapon towards family

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are looking for a man accused of swinging a weapon and pointing it toward family members.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies responded to a family disturbance in the city of Harlingen Sunday night.

Garza said family members told deputies, a 19-year-old man was pointing a weapon towards family members.

Sheriff SWAT was called to the location to search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available. 

