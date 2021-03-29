Cameron Co. Sheriff: SWAT team looking for man accused of pointing weapon towards family

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Authorities are looking for a man accused of swinging a weapon and pointing it toward family members.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies responded to a family disturbance in the city of Harlingen Sunday night.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a family disturbance in Harlingen this evening. A 19 yr old male subject brandished a weapon and pointed toward family members. Sheriff SWAT is at location searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/hfA3VXtuz6 — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) March 29, 2021

Garza said family members told deputies, a 19-year-old man was pointing a weapon towards family members.

Sheriff SWAT was called to the location to search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.