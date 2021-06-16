Cameron Co. man sentenced after attacking girlfriend with knife

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A man was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of domestic violence charges.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, Hector De La Cruz was sentenced to 25 years to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

Hector De La Cruz. Credit: (Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz Facebook page)

In a Facebook post, Saenz said De La Cruz had used a knife to slice lacerations into the shoulder and thigh of his former girlfriend.

“Today’s result was only possible because of the combined efforts of everyone on the team,” said Saenz. “Teamwork makes the dream work, and this week it paid dividends for the State and our community.”

Saenz also thanked the Brownsville Police Department for their response to the situation and for conducting the investigation.