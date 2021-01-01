Cameron Co. planning to assist in vaccine distribution once it becomes more accessible

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—All eyes are on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and how they are arriving to the Rio Grande Valley.

As more vaccines become available to the next group of people in line, how will those distributions work?

Hospitals have taken a lead role in the first wave of vaccinations because health officials say they were equipt to store the vaccine and were best to handle their own vaccination program.

Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority said we need to keep them going right now. Castillo said they can’t have medical staff getting COVID, at the same time they are responding to it.

“Hospitals were really number one on that list and they are the best ones to run their own vaccine program, but what hospital are not is they are not vaccination centers for their community. You know that’s not their mission. You know the hospitals are all paying for their own staff to give those vaccines, and they can’t do that indefinitely.” said Dr. Castillo

When the Pfzizer vaccine became available, Cameron County couldn’t store it because of the super cold temperature requirements, but the Moderna vaccine is easier to handle and they can now get to the 2nd tier of the 1st phase of people eligible for the vaccine, according to Castillo.

“So pharmacies, your doctors offices, of course county clinics. You know just try and spread that supply out. Once we get to the level of the general public, just spreading it out as much as you can so that you have more access points.” said Dr. Castillo

Castillo said he would like to see it rolled out to all the places that you could normally get a flu vaccine.

Dr. Castillo points to the UTRGV vaccinations efforts and their appointment system. Castillo said their system avoids crowds and lines adding other will also use a similar type of appointment system.

Once the County Health Department meets the needs of all first responders, Dr. Castillo said they will also adopt a similar approach.

Although the vaccine is very effective, Castillo warns after you get it you need to continue with precautions, because it takes a couple of weeks for the protection to kick in after the 1st dose.

After taking the vaccine, some may experience a sore arm, fatigue, and some may not be able to work the next day. He says it’s a whole lot less discomfort, than what you can expect from the virus.