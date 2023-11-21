HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Matt’s Building Materials announced its fourth location is coming to the city of Harlingen, according to the company’s news release.

Since the loss of its Pharr store to a fire in 2022 and its subsequent rebuilding, the company continues to cement itself as one of the premier retailers for building supplies in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We’ve seen substantial growth in Cameron County over the past few years, and Harlingen is perfectly centered for serving the Lower Rio Grande Valley,” said Jeremy Smith, a co-owner of Matt’s Building Materials. “The Harlingen store allows us to expand our capacity and meet the needs of our customers today and in the future.”

Harlingen Economic Development Corporation and the city teamed up with Matt’s Building Materials on its expansion. Once developed, the 5-acre lot will have a 17,000 sq/ft retail building, lumberyard, and access to a rail spur for quick unloading of materials, and will employ over 20 people.

“With Harlingen serving as a strategic corridor within the Rio Grande Valley, we are confident Matt’s picked the right place to locate their hub and eager for them to open their doors to the community,” said Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Harlingen EDC, the City of Harlingen, and the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, is set for Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site of the future store located at 2650 N. Expressway 77 in Harlingen next to Airs Co. Inc.