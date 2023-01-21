HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations.

“It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you, we’re putting this out for you. And it’s up to you to come in and and take it,” Reborn Strength Athletic Club owner April Luna told ValleyCentral.

The amount the city has available in grant funds is $150,000 for qualifying small businesses on the west side of the city. Grants awarded will match funds up to $10,000 that business owners will use to renovate the exterior of their buildings.

“This is a matching grant. If they, say they invest $20,000 in their business, then we will match that with $10,000. So we’re basically partnering with the community so that they can improve their businesses,” said Harlingen mayor Norma Sepulveda.

The program is broken down into perspective zones, which Sepulveda said focuses on areas in most need of these renovations. She said they are trying to use all the funds available in the grant.

“Once we’ve exhausted those funds, then the EDC in the city of Harlingen, we have a committee that we’re going to look to see which is the next zone that is in need. And based on that need, will be able to provide additional funds, hopefully, in different areas,” Sepulveda said.

While these grants are for the exterior of buildings, Sepulveda says city leaders are working on expanding this program to include other necessities such as equipment.

“I wanted to start with the exterior because we wanted the community to be able to see that, you know, that investment, visually,” she adds.

Businesses on the east side of Jackson Street say they desperately need the help and are looking forward to the city expanding the program

“We do need help, especially having signage out there. That says a lot because, yes, we do have Google Maps, but sometimes Google Maps will send people to other locations,” owner of the Harlingen Antique Mall, Nohemi Perez said.

The city will he hold a workshop on the program for business owners on Thursday, Feb. 9.