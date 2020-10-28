Business owners say SpaceX is helping thrive local economy

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-Business owners in Brownsville say SpaceX corporation is not only helping their business, but is also increasing local economy.

Some say SpaceX, a corporation that focuses in designing, manufacturing and launching advanced rockets and spacecrafts, has set shop in some Rio Grande Valley resident’s backyards.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Stargate facility building is located near Massey’s gun range. Its owner says he is seeing a boom in business.

“SpaceX as a whole has brought a lot of tourists and a lot of employees from all over the nation to come and intern here at SpaceX and in them coming out to SpaceX the facilities they drive by, down highway 4 Boca Chica Boulevard, they see our sign and end up coming down here to the range,” said the general manager of Massey’s Gun Shop Gilbert Garza.



Massey’s gun range is located in Massey way and offers a full service range. The business also offers concealed Handgun classes, hunter education and rents firearms.

“For the economy i think it’s also a great thing because the increase in pay and more job opportunities that they’ve brought to the lower valley,” said Garza.

SpaceX has been here since 2016 and Garza hopes it stays for a while.

One employee at a local manufacturing company in Brownville, who decided to remain anonymous, says SpaceX pays so well, it’s forcing other businesses to raise wages.

“I think it’s just good business. That’s why he’s so rich. Whatever the pay is, he’s creating jobs. A bunch of our welders started to leave to work at SpaceX. They ended up picking up the pay here. I even got a raise!” said our anonymous source.

UTRGV also wants to expand the classroom experience with STARGATE on the SpaceX grounds. That way, students can develop new radio frequency-based technologies, and have more opportunities to received jobs and internships after graduation.

“When they graduate to be able to keep the top talent and keep them from going to the Houston’s, to Austin, to the metroplex—to do all we can to keep them in valley,” said the Vice President of communications and marketing at UTRGV Patrick Gonzales.

Locals hope this is just the beginning of the opportunities to come for the lower Valley Region.