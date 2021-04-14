Burleson PD identify officer shot, one suspect in custody

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KVEO) —On Wednesday afternoon, the Burleson Police Department announced that the suspect involved in a police shooting is in custody.

The suspect identified as Jerry Don Elders, 39, was arrested in Gainesville which is about two hours away from Burleson, the location of the shooting.

PHOTO: Burleson Police via Twitter

The arrest came after a police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop on Wednesday at around 4:15 a.m.

When the officer approached the car on the passenger side, one of the three passengers shot him. The suspects fled the scene in the car, but police believe they abandoned the car.

The officer, identified as Joshua Lott was shot three times, once in the chest, just below his right shoulder and the other bullet went in through one side of his neck, and out through the other, according to a press conference.

Billy Cordell, police chief of Burleson said that the officer is alert and stable at a local hospital with his wife.

Later that morning police believe that Elders carjacked a woman. At 8:44 a.m. the woman arrived at the Joshua Police Department with gunshot wounds. The woman was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will continue the investigation.