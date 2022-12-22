ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building collapsed in downtown Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The building, which seems to have been undergoing demolition across from Grain Theory off N 2nd Street, collapsed around 2:00 p.m.

First responders say everyone that was inside the building during demolition has been accounted for has been and no injuries have been reported, however, at least two vehicles were damaged during the collapse.

Right now, investigators believe a beam flexed when construction crews were trying to push the building one way, causing it to crash over into to the street.

N 2nd Street is now closed from Pine Street to Cypress Street while crews work to clear bricks and debris that scattered all over the road and other areas nearby.

KTAB and KRBC have an inquiry into the City of Abilene and the Abilene Police Department for more information.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.