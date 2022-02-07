HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Build-A-Bear has launched its adult-targeted plush series, Build-A-Bear After Dark.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the adult-targeted bear’s website requires age verification for all visitors entering the “Bear Cave.”

Although the bear’s arent totally inappropriate, most bears are seen holding adult items, including alcoholic beverages.

Along with the Valentine-themed plush animals, the site also offers other adult favorites.