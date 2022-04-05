Budweiser announced the release of limited edition Major League Baseball team cans just in time for the 2022 season.

According to the beer company the team cans are for fans and collectors around the country to enjoy. As the longest-standing MLB sponsor, Budweiser has designed unique cans for 14 teams across the league, featuring each club’s logo and distinct colors integrated into the brand’s iconic can design.

Budweiser said fans and baseball lovers can purchase the cans in participating cities, wherever their beer is sold.