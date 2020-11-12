Brownsville research clinic to participate in COVID-19 therapeutic clinical trials

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A Brownsville based research clinic announced it will participate in COVID-19 therapeutic clinical trials.

PanAmerican, located ay 1416 Palm Boulevard, says it has been selected to participate in Operation Warp Speed through the NIH to bring COVID-19 therapeutic clinical trials to the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are excited to be partnering with some of the largest names in research on these endeavors and will be the only site in Texas south of Houston involved in this trial.” said Christopher Romero, medical director for PanAmerican.

