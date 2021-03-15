Brownsville Public Library reopens with COVID-19 safety measures

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Public Library announced via Facebook that the Southmost Branch and Main Branch reopened on Monday with COVID-19 protocols.

The library is set to open at 25% capacity and will require face coverings at all times inside the buildings.

Other safety measures include required temperature screenings and social distance. The library will continue to offer curbside services for those interested in picking up library material, wireless prints, and Take and Make crafts.

The locations are set to open with the following block schedule, in which library staff will close for an hour to sanitize highly touched surfaces and seating.

Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We miss our patrons and we want them back!” Josephine Balboa, public services supervisor told KVEO.