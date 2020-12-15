Brownsville ‘porch pirate’ arrested, DA thanks citizens

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A Brownsville porch pirate was arrested, thanks to several residents and their efforts to contact police.

According to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, Leonardo Longoria approached at least five homes and took inflatables over the weekend, as well as several packages.

Brownsville residents, who were victims of these thefts, provided their door bell security footage to police and assisted with the investigation.

In one of the surveillance videos, a man is seen attempting to knock the door and waiting for at least four seconds.

Credit: DA Luis V. Saenz

Then, he unplugs a Christmas decoration that was placed on the porch and leaves.

Saenz reminds residents to be vigilant, as package deliveries will increase this week leading up to the holidays.

Credit: Brownsville Police Jail

Saenz also encourages residents to review their package information, and to try to reroute them or request a signature if you will not be home.

Stealing packages is considered mail fraud, and if caught, offenders could face considerable fines and jail time depending on the volume stolen and values.