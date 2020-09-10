Brownsville police searching for man in burglary of motor vehicle investigation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary of a motor vehicle.

(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

According to police, the incident took place on September 7 at a business located on 4500 block of E. 14th Street.

Officials released an image of the man’s vehicle, which was captured on camera.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the subject is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. police mention information provided could lead to a reward.