Brownsville Police search for person of interest in arson investigation

Source: Brownsville Police Department

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Police Department said they are searching for the identity or whereabouts of a person of interest in an arson investigation.

The fire occurred at the Speedy Pack convenience store on June 4 around 4 a.m. The person was seen on a surveillance camera before the fire happened.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on the identity or whereabouts of this person. They are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

