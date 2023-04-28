BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police say an unidentified man broke the window of a Chase Bank last night in Brownsville but did not take anything.

Martin Sandoval, public information officer with the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that last night a man walking around with a bat hit and broke the window of the Chase Bank at 1475 Ruben Torres Blvd.

Sandoval said the suspect did not go into the bank or take anything from the building.

The Brownsville Police Department has not located the suspect and said the offense falls under criminal mischief.