Brownsville police looking for person of interest in arson investigation

News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Brownsville police department

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville Police are looking for the whereabouts of a suspect authorities say is a person of interest in an arson investigation.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Feb. 20 in Old Port Isabel Road.

This suspect shown in the picture below was seen driving a white hummer.

Credit: Brownsville police Department

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or this vehicle is asked to contact the Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office at (956) 548-6075.

Credit: Brownsville police Department

The Brownsville Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for the fire.

Credit: Brownsville police Department

