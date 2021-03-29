Brownsville Police arrests three men in connection to November homicide

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Brownsville Police Department announced they have made three arrests on a homicide that took place in November 2020.

Brownsville police arrested Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, 36, Charly Angel Carrillo-Torres, 33, and Jonathan Xavier Roman-Martinez, 33, on Wednesday, March 24.

The three men are accused of participating in the death of 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez, who was found shot by police in Dana Avenue on November 2.

Rodriguez was arrested by the Brownsville Police Departments Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Deputy U.S. Marshals, and ICE/ERO. Rodriguez had several warrants, including; capital murder, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, engaging in organized criminal activity, and two counts of criminal solicitation.

Torres and Martinez were arrested in San Antonio by the Brownsville Police Department in collaboration with the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, and the U.S. Marshals. Torres and Martinez had also had several warrants, including capital murder, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.