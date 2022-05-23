BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity of this person of interest.

According to police, the male subject is a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the Target store on Morrison Road.

The subject arrived in a black Mercedes and entered the store. He selected several items and left with over $1,700 worth of merchandise.

Detectives said they were able to retrieve video surveillance footage of the person.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com (download the P3 app to any smartphone) or call 956 546-8477.

The information provided could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

See video of subject here.

Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police Department