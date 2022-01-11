Brownsville PD asks public to identify motor vehicle theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for an individual wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 29, a 2013 Dodge Challenger was taken from Sunrise Mall, according to a post from Brownsville PD.

The individual accused of stealing the car then drove the vehicle into Mexico. A photo of the suspect was obtained by surveillance at the bridge, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546- TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.