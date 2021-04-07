Brownsville mayor responds to Elon Musk donating millions to city

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. file photo, Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Elon Musk is not content with just electric cars, populating Mars and building underground tunnels to solve traffic problems. He also wants to get inside your brain. His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brain. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez spoke out on Monday about SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announcing he is donating money to the city for downtown revitilization.

Mendez appeared on Fox Business on Monday to discuss the topic. He noted that he has not directly spoken with Musk about the donation but has reached out to try to find out what Musk plans to do with the money.

Am donating $20M to Cameron County schools & $10M to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Mendez stated the announcement of a donation came as a complete surprise to him but was happy to see it happen.

“There’s a lot of good things happening [in Brownsville],” said Mendez. “Hopefully we’re going to see some more progress with Mr. Musk’s infusion capital here.”

Mendez was also asked about the surge of immigrants coming to the border and how it affects a city like Brownsville.

He noted that immigrant crossings through Brownsville have decreased in recent weeks.

“We’re seeing about 200 migrants coming in per day on average,” said Mendez. “[We’re] doing our best to get them in, get them out, and get processed.”

Mendez stated that the situation in 2021 is still not as crucial as he saw in 2019.

“We’re still seeing less than that year. We’ve seen the numbers go up over the last month,” said Mendez. “I’m in constant communication with the administration letting them know what our resources are and what our capacity is to make sure we aren’t overwhelmed.”