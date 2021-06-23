Brownsville man sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for child pornography

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A U.S. District Judge has ordered a Brownsville man to serve six-and-a-half years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, according to a press release.

Alvaro Vega-Rodriguez, 27, pleaded guilty in February 2020 for possessing almost 1,500 images of minors.

U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. ordered Vega-Rodriguez to serve a six-and-a-half-year sentence at a federal prison, followed by 20 years of probation as a registered sex offender.

In June 2019, an investigation targeting child pornography sharing on the internet led Homeland Security Investigation’s Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force to Vega-Rodriguez.

Authorities searched his house and seized his computer, in which they found approximately 1,488 images and 121 videos of child pornography.

Vega-Rodriguez was allowed to stay on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.