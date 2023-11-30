FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man has pleaded guilty to attempting to cross over eight pounds of cocaine through a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials say Elias Garcia, 34, attempted to cross cocaine valued at $200,000 through the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint last month.

A primary inspection of Garcia’s Jeep Cherokee SUV showed irregularities in the car’s battery compartment underneath the driver’s seat.

Authorities searched under the seat and discovered four bundles of cocaine concealed within the battery, totaling to 8.8 pounds.

Garcia faces up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $5 million fine. His sentencing is set for Feb. 21, 2023.