CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Texas on Friday

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states, including Texas.

Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on February 11, but officials said they want to ensure in-store availability and moved the start date to February 12.

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. The scheduling system will open on February 11.

Texas will be receiving a total of 38,000 doses, according to CVS Health.

CVS announced last week they would be administering the vaccine at 70 CVS pharmacy locations across Texas, including the city of Brownsville.

Participating CVS Pharmacies in Texas will include Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco.

Individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations.

Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.