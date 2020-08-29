Brownsville 77 Flea Market to open Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – After five months of being closed, the 77 Flea Market will open Saturday.

Vendors are anxiously awaiting their chance to make money and reconnect with others.

Claudia Barraza sells artisan pottery and gardening supplies, she said she is looking forward to getting to sell again.

“It’s not the same being at home. Being able to share, see people, talk. I think that’s what’s most exciting for me,” said Barraza.

Meanwhile others have decided they will no longer sell at the market.

Maria Lopez and her husband Noe went to the flea market today to tear down their stand. They wanted to keep the wood that was still good.

They had been selling there for ten years, but after hearing of other vendors passing, they decided it was no longer worth it.

“Diabetes, blood pressure, thyroid, and who knows what else. That’s why I can’t come anymore, I can’t get COVID,” said Lopez before driving off with her husband in their truck full of wood material.

Flea Market manager, Juani Parra said she has been working with the City of Brownsville to open safely.

They will be closing entrances to monitor the amount of people at the market, as well as requiring face masks.

“They live off what they sell here. So, when we announced that we were going to open, they were really excited,” said Parra.

She is asking for patience from the public and vendors as they work through the reopening.