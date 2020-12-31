Crews battle fire at Sammis Power Plant in Jefferson County

News
Posted: / Updated:

STRATTON, Ohio (WTRF) – A fire at the W. H. Sammis Power Plant in Stratton is now out after crews were on scene for several hours.

A call came in of a coal bunker on fire around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

After initial crews arrived, they immediately called for additional resources.

Officials called it a a man power intensive scene.

Local crews on scene included Saline Township and Toronto Fire Departments, among others.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link