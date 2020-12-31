Crews battle fire at Sammis Power Plant in Jefferson County

STRATTON, Ohio (WTRF) – A fire at the W. H. Sammis Power Plant in Stratton is now out after crews were on scene for several hours.

A call came in of a coal bunker on fire around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

After initial crews arrived, they immediately called for additional resources.

Officials called it a a man power intensive scene.

Local crews on scene included Saline Township and Toronto Fire Departments, among others.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

