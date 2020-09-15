BREAKING: Port Isabel causeway closed due to bomb threat

Editors note: We have edited the story with a correction, Cameron County Sheriff’s office was the initial contact.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — An anonymous bomb threat is currently being investigated.

According to Lieutenant Olivarez with the Texas DPS, at approximately 7:58 p.m. an anonymous male caller contacted the Cameron County Sheriff’s office about a bomb threat at the causeway.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office transferred the call to the South Padre Island (SPI) Police Department after which the SPI Police Department contacted the Texas DPS whom got in contact with TxDot who shut down the causeway.

The coast guard is currently searching the causeway for any immediate threats, we will update with more information as it becomes available.