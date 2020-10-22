BPUB to distribute free LED light bulbs to celebrate public power month

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced they will be distributing free LED light bulbs on Friday.

To celebrate public power month, BPUB will distribute 8,500 LED light bulbs at all four HEB locations in the city of Brownsville.

BPUB is hosting a series of activities for the community throughout the month of October. Also on Friday at 10 a.m., residents will have the opportunity to remotely tour BPUB’s Silas Ray Power Plant and Rio Grande substation.

The tour is aimed to teach residents about meter tampering. Bpub will also show a pole climbing demonstration by BPUB lineworkers.

To watch the virtual tour, register on the BPUB website.