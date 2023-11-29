BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One teenager and three men were arrested after narcotics were discovered inside a Brownsville residence during a search warrant, police say.

Rogelio Ceballos, 19; Sebastian Mujica, 23; Raul Adrian Alvarado, 24; and Heron Hernandez, 27, were arrested Tuesday for manufacturing and delivering crack cocaine.

On Tuesday, Brownsville Police Department Special Investigations Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed the search warrant on the 500 block of McDavitt Blvd.

Authorities seized crack cocaine at the residence which later revealed a positive presence of fentanyl, police added.

Ceballos faces five charges including manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was issued a $224,000 bond.

The other three men face three charges including manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana.

Mujica was issued a $202,000 bond. Alvarado and Hernandez were each issued a $152,000 bond.