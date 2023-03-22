SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two young boys were arrested after threatening to bring guns to a San Antonio school, authorities said.

According to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the report was taken at an IDEA public school at the 10000 block of Kriewald Drive.

The sheriff’s office stated that the incident began with argument between a 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy over “damaged property.”

“The fight escalated to the point where the 12-year-old showed a classmate a video of him holding a firearm with another individual who was seen shooting the firearm,” the post stated.

Authorities said the 12-year-old threatened to shoot up the school, and in response, the 11-year-old threatened to bring a gun to school.

The incident was reported and the boys were arrested Monday on charges of terroristic threat to cause fear imminent serious bodily injury, the post stated.