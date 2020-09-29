BOY OR GIRL? Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews announce pregnancy

News

by: Christa Wood

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) Is it a boy or is it a girl? NFL star and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews have announced they are having a child.

The former UT Tyler soccer star took to Twitter to announce the news.

It was just a few weeks ago that we found out the couple was engaged.

