Bosque County cold case investigation reopened

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Texas Rangers, have re-opened a case of a missing person reported in late 2009.

Family members of 53-year-old John Richard Creech report he disappeared in or around April of 2009, and has not been seen or heard from ever since.

A short time after John’s disappearance, his pickup – a blue 1988 Chevrolet – was found in the Walmart parking lot in Hillsboro, and was retrieved by family members.

Over the years, investigators have received information and a number of different stories relating to John’s disappearance. These leads have been investigated, with limited evidence being found as to his whereabouts or what may have happened to him.

John is 5’8”, weighs 152 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen at his home just outside of Meridian.

If you have information on John’s whereabouts, you can contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362 or email tips@bosquesheriff.com.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office