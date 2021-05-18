Border travel restrictions stay in place one more month but may be rolled back by June 22

Border crossers wears a mask for protection against COVID-19 on April 1, 2020, on the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. and Mexico will keep non-essential border travel restrictions in place for another month, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

However, the two countries are holding talks to bring about a prompt reopening, given the economic strain the restrictions have put on merchants on both sides of the border, he said.

“We are holding talks with the Department of Homeland Security, with (Alejandro) Mayorkas and (U.S. Customs and Border Protection). They made the decision to prolong restrictions because they have not fully immunized border cities” against COVID-19, Ebrard said Tuesday morning. “They are close to doing that (but) their criteria is not to do it (lift border travel restrictions) until they finish vaccination.”

Ebrard said Mexico would like to see the economy of border cities in both countries back to normal.

🇲🇽 y 🇺🇸 están en conversaciones para flexibilizar a partir del 22 de junio las restricciones a cruces fronterizos a partir de los índices de propagación del #COVID19 y el número de vacunas aplicadas en ambos lados de la frontera. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) May 18, 2021

“We are on our way to getting the situation back to normal. Vaccination rates would suggest taking away the restrictions very soon. […] I don’t know the exact date. We have said we would like to see that before the summer,” Ebrard said.

Later Tuesday morning, his office tweeted binational talks are proceeding to “relax border crossing restrictions beginning on June 22,” taking into account COVID-19 infection rates and the number of vaccines applied in border cities on either side.

As of Monday evening, Mexico had applied 15.7 million vaccines to 19 percent of its adult population – almost doubling the rate from last month. The United States has administered 274 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 124 million Americans or 37.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

