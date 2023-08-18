HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tractor driver was arrested after agents found more than 240 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, documents show.

Irvin Alonzo Otero was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to federal records.

At 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Otero arrived at the Falfurrias checkpoint in a red 2009 Peterbilt tractor, towing a 2013 Great Dane Flatbed, a criminal complaint stated. Otero was hauling metal coils on the flatbed trailer.

U.S. Border Patrol agents x-rayed the vehicle, and found anomalies in two of the large coils. Agents inspected the coils and found several large duffel bags filled with brigs. In total, 98 packages were recovered from the coils and tested positive for cocaine.

The packages had a total weight of 243 pounds, the complaint stated.

Otero declined to speak with agents. Records show that he has a detention hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday,