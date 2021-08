Border Patrol agents find man hiding inside toolbox in Falfurrias. // PHOTO: Border Patrol via Facebook

FALFURRIAS, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol found a migrant hiding inside a toolbox on the bed of a truck, according to a post.

The man was found at the Falfurrias checkpoint after K9 units alerted agents.

The man was found sweating “profusely,” as the inside of the toolbox reached 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

No other details were released.