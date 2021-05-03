Border Patrol arrests 32 in smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – 32 arrested after Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol discovered five human smuggling operations.

On Thursday, officials inspected a trailer after a K-9 alerted agents. Agents discovered 12 undocumented migrants hidden in the cargo section of the trailer, two of which were children.

Friday morning, RGV agents received a tip of a possible human smuggling operation being conducted in a hotel room in McAllen. Texas DPS assisted in the investigation, officials discovered six undocumented migrants.

Saturday morning, officials watching over drivers license plates noticed a driver swerving off the road in San Manuel. The car drove through a locked ranch gate, eventually stopping inside the property. People inside the car exited and hide in a bush nearby. Agents took six undocumented migrants into custody. The driver was never found.

On Sunday, RGV agents received a tip of a possible human smuggling operation near Fronton. Officials inspected the location, they noticed a car leaving the location. Agents attempted to stop the car however the driver failed to pull over, leading to a pursuit. The car drove through a gate and people exited the car into a nearby bush. Six undocumented migrants were taken into custody. The driver was never found.

Border Patrol says that the individuals are still being processed.