Border Patrol agents seize over $800K of illegal narcotics

EDINBURG, Texas — Over the weekend U.S. Border Patrol agents said they seized more than 800 pounds of marijuana during three failed drug smuggling attempts.

The agency’s news release said on Friday, Fort Brown agents working near Brownsville, Texas, observed two suspected drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande after rafting across the river.

When agents responded to the area, the smugglers dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. A search led to the seizure of over 71 pounds of marijuana worth more than $57,000.



Source: CBP

On Saturday, Rio Grande City agents in La Grulla, Texas, responded to a reported drug smuggling attempt.

When agents arrived to the area, they observed multiple subjects abandoning the drugs. With the assistance of an Air and Marine Operations air asset, agents located and arrested three subjects and seized more than 91 pounds of marijuana worth over $73,000, said the release.

On Sunday afternoon, Rio Grande City agents seized 645 pounds of marijuana. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $516,000.