Border Patrol agents discover 56 migrants in three human smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas — On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of a hotel in Alamo, Texas that was being used to harbor migrants.

The agency’s news release said the Border Patrol agents and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the location and encountered 17 migrants illegally present in the United States.







On Thursday, Penitas Police Department requested assistance from the McAllen Border Patrol Station agents when a Ford Expedition failed to yield.

Authorities said the vehicle eventually pulled over near Tom Gil Road and the driver ran away into the nearby neighborhood.

When Border Patrol agents arrived at the location they discovered 9 people, including a 13-year-old child, inside the vehicle. Agents determined the people were illegally present in the United States.

The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol facility and processed accordingly. The driver was not found.

Additionally, Border Patrol agents discovered 30 migrants being harbored in a Rio Grande City, Texas, residence suspected of operating as a human smuggling stash house, said the news release.