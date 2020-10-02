Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented immigrants with extensive criminal history

EDINBURG, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande City agents said they arrested two undocumented immigrants with extensive criminal history, within 12 hours of each other.

Thursday afternoon, agents working near Roma, Texas, arrested four subjects shortly after illegally entering the United States.

The agency said during processing, record checks for a Honduran national, later identified as Heliodoro Santos-Jerezano, revealed a previous arrest in Louisiana. Santos-Jerezano was charged with aggravated rape. Santos-Jerezano was subsequently convicted for the crime and he was sentenced to five years confinement.



Source: CBP

Friday morning, agents in Rio Grande City, Texas, arrested a Salvadoran national, later identified as Jose Vicente Recinos-Hernandez, after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, record checks revealed he is a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.

Additional information revealed he has multiple immigration removals along with several arrests in the state of Virginia for assault and battery, said the agency.

Border Patrol processed both subjects accordingly.