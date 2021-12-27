Border Patrol agents arrest gang members

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the holiday weekend McAllen Border Patrol Station (MSC) agents arrested two gang members.

On Sunday, MCS agents arrested Adrian Garcia-Miramontes after he was found illegally entering the United States near Hidalgo.

While processing, records revealed Garcia-Miramontes as a member of the Paisas gang.

Additionally, authorities discovered that the 44-year-old man had been previously arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office for sexual assault. Garcia-Miramontes was sentenced to two years probation on the sexual assault charges.

The next day, MSC agents processing migrants discovered one as a Mara-Salvatrucha gang member. The man had also been found to be previously arrested. The man had been sentenced to one-year confinement for unlawful carrying of a weapon in Harris County.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.