HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department.

At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Monterrey Street.

Officers at the scene talked to several family members who stated that “their dad killed their mother,” the release stated.

Inside the residence, officers located Herrera who was pronounced dead.

It was then learned that Rivera fled the scene in Herrera’s vehicle.

At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Rio Grande PD located and apprehended Rivera.

Rivera’s bond was set at $2,000,000. He is being at at the Hidalgo County jail.